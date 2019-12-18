Indiana State troopers save dog that escaped from crashed vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A team effort between Indiana State Police and dispatchers helped rescue a dog that escaped from a crashed vehicle in western Indianapolis.
According to ISP, dispatchers received calls about a vehicle that drove off of Interstate 465 and rolled over several times. Troopers arrived on scene with paramedics to assist the driver, who suffered minor injuries.
Troopers heard information that a dog had jumped out of the crashed vehicle and was walking along the shoulder of the interstate.
Two troopers began tracking down the dog, and with the help of dispatchers from Indiana Department of Traffic and State Police utilizing traffic cameras, they were able to locate the dog two miles from the crash scene. A lane of traffic was blocked to guide the dog into a police car.
Officers are investigating to determine what caused the vehicle to run off the road. The driver was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The dog, named Poppy, was released to a family member who came to the scene. Poppy did not appear to have any injuries.
