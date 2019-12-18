JCPS application period ends Dec. 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The last day of the application period for the 2020-2021 Jefferson County Public School year is Wednesday.
According to JCPS officials, all incoming kindergartners, new students, students who have a change of address or students who want to be considered for magnet programs should apply by midnight on Dec. 18.
Students can register on the JCPS website, at any JCPS location or at the JCPS Student Assignment office located at 4309 Bishop Lane.
For more information, call (502) 485-6250.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.