Kourageous Kids holiday party brings together sick kids, families for a night of celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Just a week before Christmas, some WAVE Country kids with serious or terminal illnesses are feeling the holiday spirit thanks to Hosparus Health.
The nonprofit organization held their annual holiday party Tuesday night for the families of Kourageous Kids. The families, who are dealing with heavy tolls, spent the evening wearing smiles.
"I think a lot of these families live in a constant state of chaos and they don't get a lot of time to just unwind to spend time themselves as a family but also spend time with other families that are facing similar issues," Dr. Dustin Dillon, medical director of Kourageous Kids, said. "This is just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for the community and our team to give back to these families."
Families in the program are invited to the party and send in a holiday wish-list for the ill children and their siblings. Donors then take those lists and purchase gifts for the kids.
"It really is unique," Dillon said. "I don't believe a lot of other programs across the country are able to do the things that we are able to do with the wonder and generous donations of our donors."
Nearly 180 kids and their siblings received multiple gifts Tuesday night.
Eight-year-old David Turner was shocked when he opened his gifts.
"I wanted this!" David exclaimed. "Thank you!"
David was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal form of brain cancer, in April 2018.
"The actual median survival for that type of condition is really six to nine months, so we've been very fortunate that we've been able to continue and participate in these activities," Elizabeth Turner, David's mom, said. "You always expect there to be a tomorrow especially with children, but you just never know. Life doesn't work out like you think it's going to be always. So, it's been an adventure since then so we try to make every day the best day ever."
Turner said Kourageous Kids has been a big help in their journey.
"They fill the gaps," Turner said. "Between seeing specialists and then a primary care pediatrician, sometimes you just aren't sure but it's not enough to warrant going to the emergency room or should you try to get in to the oncologist. We've been able to call our [Kourageous Kids] nurse and she's been able to tell us, ‘Yeah, you're okay,’ or ‘No.’ They've actually met us at a gas station on our way out of town to check on him to make sure everything was good."
The Sharps family sat at the same table as the Turner's Tuesday night and agree that the organization has been a big help.
"You try to make every day special but honestly to be able to get together to speak to other families and know you're not the only one going through these hardships," Patricia Sharps said.
Her 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn is one of the Kourageous Kids.
The right side of Brooklyn's brain has been removed. She has seizures and epilepsy.
"She doesn't have an underlying diagnosis," Sharps' said. "We have multiple diagnosis but no underlying diagnosis."
The Sharps' made the hour drive from Hardin County for the party, to be around the other families who understand what they are going through.
“It’s nice to be able to get this one time a year where everything is kind of calm, you have nurses and doctors here so you’re like, ‘Okay, we’re good to go,’” Sharps said.
She said she's grateful for Hosparus Health and how they care for the whole family, not just Brooklyn.
"They make sure that they include all of their family," Sharps said. "So, one thing that they've done is they don't just focus on Brooklyn herself but how mom is doing, how sister is doing. Just how the entire family unit is doing and anything the entire family might need. And that's something that's forgotten sometime. So, it's great that they bring that to light."
With face painting, cookie decorating and a selfie booth, there was plenty for the family to enjoy at the party.
"Just seeing the kids smile and it's really awesome when you give out all the presents and everybody stops paying attention to everything and you just hear the presents being opened," Dillon said. "It's just really, really awesome to see."
Kourageous Kids pediatric hospice and palliative care program has been helping seriously or terminally ill children in the Louisville area since 1980.
For more information about Kourageous Kids, click or tap here.
