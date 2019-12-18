Kourageous Kids holiday party brings together sick kids, families for a night of celebration

"The actual median survival for that type of condition is really six to nine months, so we've been very fortunate that we've been able to continue and participate in these activities," Elizabeth Turner, David's mom, said. "You always expect there to be a tomorrow especially with children, but you just never know. Life doesn't work out like you think it's going to be always. So, it's been an adventure since then so we try to make every day the best day ever."