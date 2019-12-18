Lamar Jackson voted to Pro Bowl

(WAVE) - The magical season continues for former UofL star Lamar Jackson. On Tuesday night the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team.
The Pro Bowl rosters were determined by consensus votes by fans, players and coaches.
Jackson leads the NFL with 33 touchdown passes and has rushed for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns. The most rushing yards ever by a quarterback in one season.
The Ravens had a league high 12 players voted to the team.
The other AFC quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Deshaun Watson of the Texans.
The 2020 Pro Bowl is Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. in Orlando. Players on the winning team receive $70,000, the losers get $35,000.
Jackson hopes to be getting ready for the Super Bowl that week.
