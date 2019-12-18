Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Watchdog seeks suspension of Indiana AG Hill's law license
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers have made their final written arguments in the ethics case against Indiana's attorney general, who is accused of groping women at a bar in 2018. A watchdog, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, is recommending a two-year suspension of Curtis Hill's law license. That could put his career in jeopardy. Hill denies that he groped the women. A former Indiana Supreme Court Justice is serving as the hearing officer and will file a report with the Supreme Court. The court will have the final say on any sanction.
JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY-HOBART
Detroit man pleads guilty in NW Indiana jewelry store heist
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in a smash-and-grab robbery during which he and two others allegedly stole more than $1 million in jewelry from a northwestern Indiana jewelry store. Twenty-nine-year-old Darren S. Bell pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Hammond to a federal charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce. Authorities allege that in January 2019, Bell, another Detroit man and a third unidentified individual entered a jewelry store in Hobart, smashed display cases with hammers and fled the fled the store with $1,009,145 worth of miscellaneous jewelry in bags.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
RICHARD HATCHER-FUNERAL SERVICES
Funeral services Saturday for ex-Gary mayor Richard Hatcher
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Funeral services are set for Saturday for former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at the northwestern Indiana city's Genesis Convention Center. A public visitation is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the downtown Gary convention center, where Hatcher will lie in state. His funeral services are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the center. Both events are open to the public. Hatcher died Dec. 13 at age 86. He was 34 when he was elected Gary's mayor in 1967, becoming one of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city.
POLICE SHOOTING-INDIANA
State police sued over fatal roadside shooting by trooper
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nearly a year later, an Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of her husband by a state trooper. Glenn Rightsell of Linden was killed while working under the hood of a stalled vehicle along U.S. 231 in Montgomery County. His family says it's a case of unjustified deadly force. Investigators said Trooper Daniel Organ believed Rightsell had violated his orders and reached for a gun on his waist. No charges were filed against the trooper. Gloria Rightsell says the past year has been a “nightmare.”
AP-NCAA-ATHLETE-COMPENSATION
Senator: college athletes getting inadequate health care
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says NCAA schools need to do more to provide full health care to student-athletes. The Connecticut Democrat co-chairs a bipartisan congressional group on athlete compensation and on Monday released a third in a series of reports on problems in big-time college athletics. Among other things, the report recommends that athletes be allowed to see doctors not associated with their team and be allowed to transfer immediately from programs if they believe their health is at risk. Murphy says there's some urgency in Congress to find a national solution to the issue of athlete compensation.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY-FRATERNITY INVESTIGATION
Indiana University fraternity suspended after assault claim
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Indiana University has been suspended while it is under investigation for physical assault and alleged discriminatory remarks. According to The Indianapolis Star, the assault was against members of Alpha Epsilon Pi, an international Jewish fraternity. The school said in a statement that it “condemns bias or violence in any for and will hold individuals and organizations accountable.” University police are still investigating along with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and federal partners.
INDIANA BOY SLAIN
Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who died later at a hospital. Police say it appears that someone fired several shots from outside, but the investigation is ongoing. The Lake County Coroner's office identified the child as Tory'on Dukes and said he was shot in the upper body while in bed. The boy's 27-year-old mother was hospitalized. Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting.