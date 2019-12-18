Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Convicted killer pardoned by Bevin declares innocence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A slew of last-minute pardons by Republican former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is stirring new controversy, as a clemency recipient whose family raised campaign money for Bevin declared his innocence. Patrick Baker is alleging that someone else killed Donald Mills during a home break-in in 2014. Baker's family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Baker says his family did not “pay for his release.” Attorneys for Baker say they believe the Kentucky State Police botched the investigation. But the state court of appeals upheld Baker's conviction last year.
ATTORNEY GENERAL-KENTUCKY
Cameron becomes Kentucky's first African American AG
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron has been sworn in as the first African American in Kentucky history to serve as its attorney general. Cameron took the oath of office during a ceremony Tuesday in the attorney general's office at the state Capitol. Cameron is a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The 34-year-old becomes the first Republican in 70 years to serve as the state's top prosecutor. Cameron defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo in November. He took office a few weeks early when his predecessor, Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed him to serve the remainder of his term.
SEVERE WEATHER-KENTUCKY
1 dead in water rescue in eastern Kentucky
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say one person has died and crews were attempting to rescue another person from high water. Trooper Bobby King said details were scarce Tuesday morning, but that rescue crews were called to Greenup County around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a water rescue involving two people. He confirmed at least one death and said crews were still in the process of trying to rescue another person. The area had heavy rain overnight and was under a flood watch when the report came in. Several schools in eastern Kentucky delayed or canceled classes Tuesday due to the severe weather.
AP-US-FORD-NEW-JOBS
Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area. It's also investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles. The company says about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne. The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added. Hiring will begin next year, and the jobs on average will pay about $61,000 a year.
COAL BANKRUPTCY-CHRISTMAS
Kentucky city hurt by coal layoffs gets Christmas kindness
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city hit hard by coal company's bankruptcy and the subsequent layoffs of hundreds of miners has been given a bit of salve in the form of Christmas cheer. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports members of Lexington's Heritage Baptist Church hauled about 4,000 toys to Harlan Baptist Church on Saturday to host a gift giveaway for local children. Many of the children belonged to laid off coal miners, some of whom took to blocking shipments of coal through Harlan County this summer to demand back pay from Blackjewel LLC. It's been about six months since the bankruptcy hit the county, and many families say they're struggling.
COLLEGE DEAN-KENTUCKY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER
Former Kentucky edu leader takes job at Tennessee college
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Kentucky education commissioner is moving into a new role at a private Christian college in Tennessee. News outlets report Wayne D. Lewis Jr. has been named the inaugural dean of the College of Education at Belmont University at Nashville. A school news release issued Monday says Lewis' appointment is effective Jan. 1. Lewis resigned last week from the Kentucky Board of Education under pressure from the newly elected Gov. Andy Beshear and his newly appointed board. The Courier Journal reports Lewis was the state's first black education commissioner.