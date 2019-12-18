Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport preps for busy holiday week

(WAVE) - TSA officials were preparing for the busy holiday travel season at the Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday.
Beginning Oct. 1 of next year, travelers must present a REAL ID-compliant license or other form of acceptable ID to proceed through TSA security checkpoints.
The airport is expected to see thousands of passengers visit its terminals, with the busiest days starting this Friday and continuing through Dec. 28.
Officials said travelers should prepare to arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight departure. Travelers also are asked to check their bags before boarding.
As you’re busy making sure you have everything squared away with your luggage and boarding passes, TSA officials also urge parents to make sure their children are accounted for at all times.
