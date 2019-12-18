Man accused of setting home on fire with kids inside, placing loaded rifles around property, hiding in bush from police

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man is behind bars and facing several charges, including arson.
Police were called to a home in Westport on Sunday after Richard Brown reportedly set it on fire with children inside.
When emergency crews arrived, they found loaded rifles placed around the property and Brown hiding in a bush.
His arrest report reveals he fought with police when they found him.
Everyone inside the home made it out safely.
Brown is charged with arson, 3rd degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.
