Man arrested for attempted murder in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Henderson Police Department for attempted murder.
Police say there was a 911 call about shots fired last Wednesday from the area of Mill and Washington Street.
Officers say they found Hobert Miller with a gunshot wound to the head.
Detectives say the investigation led them to get a warrant for Joshua Blackwell.
He was arrested Tuesday.
Police say he claims Miller was about to stab him, so he shot him.
They say Blackwell is a convicted felon and had meth in his backpack when he was arrested.
He’s also charged with felony probation violation and attempted murder.
Police say more charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.