Miracle on Broadway pop-up store makes Christmas shopping accessible for the needy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Wayside Christian Mission opened its yearly Christmas store Wednesday at Hotel Louisville.
The Miracle on Broadway pop-up shop transformed Wayside’s chapel into a department store packed with toys, personal items and food for the homeless and needy.
Those who signed up to go shopping at the store were helped out by a volunteer to pick out presents for their kids.
“A couple of toys for their children, each family gets a blanket, a bag of food, a ham, clothing, a hat a bag of toiletries,” Cathy Zirnheld, a Wayside Christian Mission volunteer, said. “So, they get a nice little Christmas for those who typically don’t have one.”
The Miracle on Broadway helps 6,000 homeless and needy families every year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.