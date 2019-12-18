Miracle on Broadway pop-up store makes Christmas shopping accessible for the needy

The Miracle on Broadway store helps 6,000 homeless and needy families Christmas shop every year. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 18, 2019 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 5:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Wayside Christian Mission opened its yearly Christmas store Wednesday at Hotel Louisville.

The Miracle on Broadway pop-up shop transformed Wayside’s chapel into a department store packed with toys, personal items and food for the homeless and needy.

“A couple of toys for their children, each family gets a blanket, a bag of food, a ham, clothing, a hat a bag of toiletries,” Cathy Zirnheld, a Wayside Christian Mission volunteer, said about the pop-up store. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Those who signed up to go shopping at the store were helped out by a volunteer to pick out presents for their kids.

The Miracle on Broadway helps 6,000 homeless and needy families every year.

