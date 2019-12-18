Non-profit gets donation of $2 million worth of clothes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, UniFirst Corporation is donating $2 million worth of clothing items to local homeless shelters.
Officials say they’ve partnered up with United Way of the Ohio Valley to provide shirts, jeans, work wear, belts, and hats.
The last shipment of items left the distribution facility Wednesday morning.
Officials with the local United Way say this is the largest donation they’ve ever received.
“Identify products and opportunity to serve the greater good. That’s really how we came to this," said UniFirst General Manager David Roberts. "Kind of working through what we have on hand and determining from a donation standpoint how to make an impact.”
United Way officials say a portion of the clothing donation will also go to the Bahamas to help with Hurricane Dorian relief.
