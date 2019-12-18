Pregnant, young horses among 15 fatally shot in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Fifteen horses were shot and killed near a strip-mining site in Floyd County, Kentucky, according to WYMT.
The horses were found along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line.
WYMT said some of the horses shot were pregnant, others were less than 1-year-old.
"This is very inhumane and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses, we counted 15 that we found dead."
A $500 reward is available for information on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.
