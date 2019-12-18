Rally organized outside Metro Hall one of many across US in favor of impeachment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the night before the House of Representatives vote on impeachment, more than 100 activists and protesters gathered at Metro Hall as part of the nationwide “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies.
The rallies were coordinated across 500 locations across the country Tuesday night. The event organizers, MoveOn.org, said the events are a group effort to demand representatives to vote for impeachment of the President.
Protesters in support of President Trump were also on hand to show opposition to the upcoming vote.
The House Rules Committee is meeting Tuesday night to discuss terms and parameters for the impeachment debate. The debate will be six hours long according to Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon If the House votes for impeachment during Wednesday’s debate, Trump will be only the third president in US history to be impeached.
