REPORT: Bronx teen admits to staging her own kidnapping

(WAVE) - A teen girl from the Bronx has admitted to police that she staged her own kidnapping, according to a New York Times report.
Karol Sanchez, 16, reportedly confessed to NYPD investigators on Tuesday afternoon.
The teen was seen on surveillance video being pulled away from her mother by four men around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Her mom was shoved to the ground.
The scene happened in a neighborhood in the Bronx.
The report reveals that Sanchez showed back up in the area Tuesday and turned herself into police around 2:30 p.m.
No criminal charges have been filed but investigators are searching for her accomplices.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.