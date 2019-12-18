West Louisville YMCA celebrates historic opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway has officially been open for a few days, Wednesday ceremoniously marked the first day of what community members hope will mark it as a staple for years to come.
"We the residents of the West End, Russell, California, Shawnee, Park Hill ,Parkland, we're going to support this,” said Jackie Floyd. “And other residents from across the city, we're going to support this, support the ‘Y’, because everybody knows we need it."
Along with traditional YMCA activities, this one also offers some special opportunities, like financial literacy classes from Republic Bank, or medical care from Norton Healthcare Those two big partners are happy with how the project turned out.
"It's just second to none,” said Republic Bank CEO Steve Trager. “Anybody who walks in this door sees that this is spectacular."
Russel Cox, President & CEO Norton Healthcare, said it far exceeded any expectations he had.
You walk in to this place and you get goosebumps,” Cox added.
Governor Andy Beshear was also in attendance, accepting his first event invite in office to be at the YMCA Wednesday.
"On Day 8 of my administration, I am overjoyed to be here celebrating the best of who we can be,” said Beshear.
Governor Beshear also took time to tell everyone what he’s done so far in his one week in office.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.