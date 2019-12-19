Activists working to prevent cancer applaud Beshear’s Medicaid change

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - This week, Governor Andy Beshear announced he's taking Medicaid in a different direction than his predecessor.
He signed an executive order removing a waiver put in motion by former Gov. Matt Bevin. It was a requirement for able-bodied Kentuckians to work, volunteer or job search for 80 hours a month to receive health care.
Beshear said removing the waiver will extend care to nearly 100,000 people in the state.
Kristy Young, the Kentucky Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, said she is welcoming the change.
“Low-income adults and parents will no longer have to risk losing adequate healthcare coverage that they so desperately need,” Young said. “This, in turn, can really help save lives down the road.”
Young said past public health successes related to Medicaid expansion have been seen in Kentucky.
A University of Kentucky study, released earlier this year, states that since Medicaid expansion first came to Kentucky, screenings for colon cancer went up by 230 percent in Medicaid patients.
"That resulted in two things," Dr. Whitney Jones, the Founder of the Colon Cancer Prevention Project, said. "We diagnosed more colon cancer, but it was of an earlier stage. So, they were more likely to survive."
UK researchers noted a 27 percent decrease in risks of death from the disease.
Jones said it is a disease that can be deadly, but also one of the most preventable types of cancer.
The American Cancer Society updated its guidelines this year suggesting people get screened for colon cancer at 45 years old.
"It drove me because I saw so many people with colorectal cancer, who had it unnecessarily," he said.
Jones said Medicaid expansion has been helpful in preventing deaths from the disease.
"So, that expanded population really took advantage of that information that we had been putting out there for years, and when they got that opportunity to get testing, they took full advantage of it," Jones said.
Jones said the lifesaving power of expansion is not what lawmakers in Frankfort are questioning.
"I think what’s happening, in the level of Frankfort, is the dialog of how as a state we're going to pay for that and how we’re going to merge it into our budgetary system," Jones said.
The Kentucky General Assembly will vote on a new budget in 2020.
