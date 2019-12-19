Apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park displaces families a week before Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six Louisville families are being forced to start over after an apartment fire that happened in Pleasure Ridge Park on Sunday, just days before Christmas.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Hackel Drive, near the Greenbelt and Lower Hunters in the neighborhood.
The families said Wednesday was the first time they were able to get back into the building, and now they have 48 hours to get what's left out, though some don't have an apartment to get back into.
They revealed it was a dangerously slow realization on Sunday when the fire first broke out.
“None of them came down to tell us that there was a fire going on,” tenant Paul Drake said.
Drake said at first, there was a lot of confusion in the building about how bad the fire was.
Betty Carter Fuqua was one of the last people to get out. She had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
“Nobody came upstairs,” Carter Fuqua said as she described how she was able to escape her top floor apartment. “I've been trying not to cry because when I woke up all I woke up to was black smoke.”
She said her granddaughter was the only one to warn her.
“If she hadn't been there to wake me up, I don't think I would be here today,” Carter Fuqua said.
Drake, Carter Fuqua, and their fellow tenants were able to escape with their lives, but the nightmare isn’t over yet for them.
“A week before Christmas, those kids’ toys are in there, their clothes,” Jessica Butler said, “It's not easy for me.”
Butler is a single mother of six.
“Right now, my plan is to just try to do the best to keep my kids off the street,” Butler said.
The Red Cross helped families out the first night, but now, some of the tenants find themselves without anywhere to go.
“Christmas is coming, I don't want to be in anyone's hair. All I need is a way to get restarted,” Drake said.
Drake, a veteran, said he is waiting to hear back from Volunteers of America, to see if he can get any aid.
He is recovering from bypass surgery and cancer while his wife goes through chemotherapy.
The veteran said they can stay on a friend’s couch, but there is little peace of mind for either of them; Drake said looting has been an issue at the apartment complex, and one man has already been arrested for breaking in.
A WAVE 3 News crew witnessed three children smashing windows at the building.
However, Carter Fuqua said material items don’t worry her.
“The rest of the things, I don't have them, so I can't worry about them, but I do have my life and I think that's the best Christmas present,” Carter Fuqua said.
She was wearing her pajamas when the fire broke out, so one of her fellow church members took her shopping for a new coat and shoes.
Carter Fuqua and the other tenants said the fire started on the water heater, which was being worked on.
The building’s owner said he will be refunding the tenants who pay their rent by Thursday. They will get their security deposit back as well as the 14 days’ worth of rent that they’ve paid for the rest of the month.
