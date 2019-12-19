Court moves forward in case of LMAS officer accused of leaving cats in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former Louisville Metro Animal Services worker accused of leaving cats in his truck for two days, killing them, was scheduled to be in court Thursday for a hearing.
Wesley Lega did not appear in court, but his attorney did appear in front of the judge.
Lega said when went back to work after his days off he realized he never unloaded the animals.
According to court records, Lega was taking the cats from the old location on Manslick Road to the new adoption center on Newburg Road. Lega did go back to work and reported what happened. He resigned before the charge for official misconduct was filed.
Thursday, Lega's attorney, Steve Schroering, said he plans to file a motion for discovery to further look into the case.
Next time Lega and/or his attorney appears in front of a judge for this case it will be to determine whether it will be resolved or tried.
Lega is due back in court Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
