FORECAST: Bitter cold early Thursday!
Under a clear sky, temperatures are tanking. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Harned | December 18, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 11:54 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • OVERNIGHT - Cold temperatures, teens for many
  • Extended outlook looks calmer and drier through Christmas

Many areas are already in the teens and will be even colder by early Thursday morning.

After a very cold start, you can expect plenty of sunshine Thursday. Our well-advertised warm-up finally shows up with highs pushing into the middle 40s during the afternoon.

While it’s cold again Thursday night, it won’t be as cold. Temperatures under a mainly clear sky will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs by Friday will nudge into the upper 40s. The expected clouds will keep us from reaching 50 at least until Saturday.

GRAB-N-GO Forecast: Wednesday night, Dec. 18, 2019

