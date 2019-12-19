FORECAST: Frigid but sunny morning; warm-up begins today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day in the teens in most locations, sunshine and southerly winds will shove temperatures into the low 40s. Tonight won’t be as cold as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday as temperatures climb well into the upper 40s. Clouds stick around Friday night, limiting lows to the low 30s and upper 20s.
Our warm-up looks to last through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures on Christmas Day may rival the warmest ever for the holiday.
