FORECAST: Week-long warm-up begins today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine and southerly winds will gradually warm temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Tonight won't be as cold as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
After a sunny start, clouds gradually increase throughout the day on Friday as temperatures climb well into the upper 40s.
Clouds stick around Friday night, limiting lows to the low 30s and upper 20s.
Our warm-up looks to last through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures on Christmas Day may rival the warmest ever for the holiday.
