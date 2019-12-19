Health Alert: Illnesses linked to pet store puppies reported in Ky

If you have visited a pet store recently, or plan to, and get sick, there are specific symptoms to keep an eye on. Those include diarrhea, possible blood in your stool, stomach cramps, fever and muscle pain. The easiest way to avoid this is basic hygiene. You can get sick by accidentally ingesting bacteria from the stool of a sick animal, like petting a puppy then putting your hand in your mouth. So it's important to wash your hands, especially since most puppies won't look sick despite carrying the bacteria. Another issue is that no one has found the source of this latest outbreak.