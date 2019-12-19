IUPUI pays visit to Fresno State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Fresno State's Nate Grimes has averaged 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks while Orlando Robinson has put up 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.