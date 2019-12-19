$232K donation helps The Salvation Army give back to community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s the season that keeps on giving for The Salvation Army. Thousands of families across WAVE Country received gifts to make sure they’re not left with the holiday blues.
The Joy Center in Louisville is the gift hand out hot spot. When families walk in to pick up their gift from the Angel Tree, they also walk out with a Kroger gift card. That’s because when community members went grocery shopping this holiday season they picked up a Food Angel.
Thousands of parents walked through the doors of the Joy Center in Louisville. Each parent has a story including Michelle Armstrong. We met Anderson while she was picking up gifts for her children. She also picked up a $25 Kroger gift card thanks to a Kroger customer who purchased a Food Angels while doing their grocery shopping.
"It's just a blessing,” said Armstrong. “I'm glad I can get the help I needed for my babies this Christmas. Then I'm due any day now. It's just a blessing to be here."
While gifts were handed out, Kroger presented a $232,250 check to The Salvation Army. It's money the organization said will go to both angel programs and provide meals all year round for nearly 2,500 families.
A Kroger representative said the partnership is ideal because if families are struggling to get gifts there's a chance they are struggling to get food.
The Salvation Army said people can still pick up a food angel until Dec.31.
