Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MUSLIM CEMETERY
County appeals board rejects plan for Muslim cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A plan for a cemetery for Muslims was rejected Wednesday in Allen County. WANE-TV reports that the Board of Zoning Appeals turned down a proposal to use a field near U.S. 27, south of Fort Wayne. The Muslim Community Help Center said there would be room for 3,648 graves, with bodies placed in concrete vaults. Neighbors voiced concerns, including a media company that operates radio stations near the site.
AP-US-CHILDREN-KILLED-INDIANA
Indiana woman gets 4 years for fatal school bus stop crash
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for plowing her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus. Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester learned her punishment Wednesday. Shepherd was convicted in October of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. The October 2018 crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The children's mother lunged toward Shepherd in the courtroom. She was removed in handcuffs and charged with misdemeanor battery.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
UNCLAIMED VETERAN-FUNERAL
Public invited to funeral for Indiana veteran with no family
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana funeral home is inviting the public to attend the funeral for an 89-year-old Army veteran after authorities couldn't track down any of his relatives. George R. Green, who died Dec. 5, was a decorated Korean War veteran. Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone says she had to make funeral arrangements for the lifelong Elwood resident without his family's input because none of Green's relatives came forward or could be located. WRTV-TV reports that the public can attend Green's funeral services Thursday at the Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Green will then be buried with full military honors at the National Cemetery in Marion.
GOODYEAR-RABEN TIRE
Goodyear buys Evansville-based tire and service company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has purchased an Evansville-based company that's one of the Midwest's largest tire and service companies. Goodyear announced Monday it had bought Raben Tire Company in a stock deal that includes all of Raben Tire's businesses. Company spokeswoman Barbara Hatala says Raben will continue to operate with its own name for the immediate future. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Raben was founded in Evansville in 1952 and now includes more than 30 tire and service locations, multiple retread production plants, a specialty tire house and wholesale distribution centers.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Watchdog seeks suspension of Indiana AG Hill's law license
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers have made their final written arguments in the ethics case against Indiana's attorney general, who is accused of groping women at a bar in 2018. A watchdog, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, is recommending a two-year suspension of Curtis Hill's law license. That could put his career in jeopardy. Hill denies that he groped the women. A former Indiana Supreme Court Justice is serving as the hearing officer and will file a report with the Supreme Court. The court will have the final say on any sanction.
JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY-HOBART
Detroit man pleads guilty in NW Indiana jewelry store heist
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in a smash-and-grab robbery during which he and two others allegedly stole more than $1 million in jewelry from a northwestern Indiana jewelry store. Twenty-nine-year-old Darren S. Bell pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Hammond to a federal charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce. Authorities allege that in January 2019, Bell, another Detroit man and a third unidentified individual entered a jewelry store in Hobart, smashed display cases with hammers and fled the fled the store with $1,009,145 worth of miscellaneous jewelry in bags.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.