LouCity FC stops production on merchandise with new crest following fan backlash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three days after Louisville City FC unveiled its new crest production on the new merchandise has been stopped.
LouCity FC president Brad Estes released a statement Thursday that said in part, “To be blunt, our recent brand rollout has failed you.”
The decision was made after fans voiced their displeasure with the new crest.
“We had the best intentions, but we lost sight of our responsibility to engage you in the process. We make no excuses; we simply commit to making it right,” the statement continued.
Estes said a dialogue was started with the supporter group concerning the teams branding and crest. Going forward, he said it will be an inclusive process.
