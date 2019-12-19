Lyft discounts offered in KY until Jan. 1 to prevent drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is leading a coalition to offer up rideshare discounts through Lyft for those heading out this holiday season.
The discounts are offered for the 4th of July, St. Patrick’s Day, and other occasions to prevent drunk driving during the holidays.
“We are proud to lead the coalition in offering discounted safe rides this holiday season for the third consecutive year,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “We encourage all who will be venturing out to celebrate to do so responsibly and plan your transportation ahead of time.”
The coalition plans to spend $10,000 on $10 Lyft discounts starting Friday, Dec. 20 until Jan. 1.
The code is SAFERIDEKY2020. It can only be used between the hours of 5 p.m and 5 a.m.
Anyone 21 and older can use it.
