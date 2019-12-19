3 people shot in Rhode Island beachside community

WESTERLY, R.I. (CNN/Gray News) - Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation," state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray said Thursday.
The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.
Westerly Public Schools are on lockdown as a precaution.
The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.
