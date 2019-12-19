3 people shot in Rhode Island beachside community

Schools are on lockdown

3 people shot in Rhode Island beachside community
At least three people were shot and the shooter remains at large in Westerly, R.I. (Source: CNN)
December 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 12:38 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (CNN/Gray News) - Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation," state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray said Thursday.

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Westerly Public Schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

All schools remain locked down. There is no verifiable threat to any buildings. We are in ongoing communication with WPD and will lift the lockdown at their direction.

Posted by Westerly Public Schools on Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.