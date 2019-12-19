Scott County prosecutor dismisses 34 cases involving two officers arrested for drugs

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Scott County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed 34 cases that Deputy Joe Baker and Reserve Officer Phillip Thomas were linked to.
The two men were arrested in November on drug charges. The pending investigation involves illegal steroids.
Baker is charged with three felony counts: conspiracy to deal in steroids, official misconduct and possession of a hypodermic needle. He is also facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Thomas is also facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
The Scott County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed 80 cases over the course of a week, looking at each case the officers were involved in. After that review, the Prosecutor’s Office determined 34 cases should be dismissed: 26 felony cases and eight misdemeanors.
The most severe case dismissed was a Level 2 Felony.
The prosecutor’s office revealed they took a variety of things into account including the severity of the case, fairness to victims, the degree of each officer’s involvement, fairness to each defendant and whether or not the charged officers are considered necessary witnesses to prove the case.
It has also been revealed that more charges may be dismissed pending the review of other cases involving Baker and Thomas.
Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens issued the following statement:
“It is the job of the prosecutor to see to it that the criminal justice system be ran with integrity. Integrity in this system is owed to the victims, the citizens of this community, and to the defendants. Our office will not tolerate anything else and we will see that everyone be held accountable for their actions and their part in the system.”
