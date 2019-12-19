Sutton sparks #3 Cards to 70-46 win over Miami (Ohio)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dwayne Sutton tied his career-high with 15 rebounds as #3 UofL used a 17-0 second half run to put away a pesky Miami (Ohio) (5-6) team for 70-46 win.
Ten of his 15 rebounds came in the second half. He also scored eight points.
“It was nice that he gave the tornado like effort in the second half, but, and he’s not alone. I need to see that to start the game and to play that way throughout the first half," UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
UofL outrebounded the Redhawks 54-40. Malik Williams grabbed 11 to go with his nine points.
“I think our energy picked up as a whole honestly,” Sutton said. “Coach Mack came in at halftime and he was kind of upset that we only had two offensive rebounds, so I made it a point to go after it a little bit harder, I came away with a few rebounds.”
Jordan Nwora scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. He also had eight rebounds.
UofL improves to 11-1, and now has a 10 day break between games. Their next one is at #6 Kentucky on December 28.
