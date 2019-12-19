Teachers corroborate whistleblower claims following Troubleshooter investigation into JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following an exclusive WAVE 3 News investigation, several teachers and educators contacted the Troubleshooters to say they’ve been told not to write up or suspend students who get in trouble.
A whistleblower told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that after 10 suspensions, he would get a phone call from the district telling him to stop. The administrator asked WAVE 3 News not to identify his name for fear of retaliation. But, he said, he needed to come forward for the sake of the teachers who are being assaulted and for the good students who are paying the price.
After the story aired, the emails, calls and messages started coming in. One teacher said the “No more than 10 suspensions” rule also extends to elementary schools.
“So often we see one or two students disrupt the learning of an entire classroom without any fear of consequences at school or home,” another teacher wrote.
One message received after the story sparked even more questions. That educator said teachers are not allowed to enter referrals into the online system used by JCPS called Infinite Campus. Instead, that person said, they enter the information into an informal Google document for the administrator to decide whether to even report it.
When asked, JCPS said it’s not been the district’s practice for teachers to enter the information directly, but said it is not aware of any Google document.
The district said teachers write referrals onto a paper form. That form, JCPS said, gets turned in to the school administrator, who then is responsible for entering the information into the Infinite Campus system.
The district said the administrators are supposed to follow JCPS policy and enter the information into Infinite Campus, according to the specifications in the Student Handbook.
JCPS also denied any sort of phone calls being made, or directives telling teachers or administrators not to suspend or write students up.
JCPS board member Linda Duncan said there is a lot of pressure on principals to show declines in referrals and suspensions.
“The problem is that those declines don’t reflect the rise in bad behavior many schools are experiencing,” Duncan said. “Students think certain misbehavior is acceptable now, so we’re seeing more of it. As (UK basketball coach John Calipari) says, ‘If it’s permitted, it’s promoted.’”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.