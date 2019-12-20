Critics react to Matt Bevin’s pardon comments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaw-dropping comments made by former governor Matt Bevin have sparked public outrage.
Bevin defended his series of 428 pardons Thursday evening on 840 WHAS Radio. Those pardons included convicted killers and child rapists.
Terry Meiners, the host of 840 WHAS, was very open with his opinion to Bevin.
"You've turned loose dangerous people into society, murderers," Meiners told Bevin.
“Absolutely not true,” Bevin said.
Bevin defended his pardon of convicted child rapist Micah Schoettle. His arguments for Schoettle drew even more controversy. He talked about the specific child-rape victim and another child.
“There was zero evidence,” Bevin said. “Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want.”
Critics say Bevin is wrong about his opinion of injuries to the 9-year-old rape victim. Former Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner Dr. George Nichols, an expert witness in high-profile trials and a consultant in child abuse cases, agreed.
“The governor has no basic knowledge of human anatomy,” Dr. Nichols said. “(Unfounded) is my opinion of what his opinion is.”
Nichols said because the area is intact doesn’t mean there was no sexual contact.
“There are plenty of people available who could have helped the governor to study this particular case and the issues that surround it,” Nichols said.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders, a former Bevin supporter, said Bevin didn’t look into the case before the pardon.
“He didn’t review my file, he didn’t review the Erlanger Police Department’s file and he never talked to the victim or her mother,” Sanders told Cincinnati television station WLWT. Schoettle was just sentenced in 2018 to more than two decades in prison.
An investigation into the pardons has received bi-partisan support from Kentucky lawmakers. Newly-elected Attorney General Daniel Cameron is weighing possible options in the investigation. Cameron’s staff told WAVE 3 News there’s no call on what action he may take.
