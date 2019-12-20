FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mid to high clouds will continue to stream into the area Today filtering sunshine leading to a partly sunny sky. Just like yesterday, more clouds south, more sunshine north. Highs will make it into the low to mid 50s. A partly cloudy sky will prevail overnight with temperatures dropping back into the low 30s for most locations. We start off the workweek on a mild note with temperatures warming to near 60 Monday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Mostly clear conditions continue into Monday night allowing temperatures to fall into the low to mid 30s. Mild temperatures continue into Christmas Eve and Day with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.