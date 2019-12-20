Historic 1850s farmhouse in Prospect demolished, complaint filed

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - A farmhouse built in the 1850s on Fincastle Trace, a part of Wolf Pen Branch Road, was knocked down.
Some people are saying the building was destroyed without a wrecking permit.
The Wolf Pen Preservation Association petitioned for the property to become a historical landmark. The association had a split vote.
The home was demolished without a wrecking permit while they were locked in negotiations.
The association is now filing a complaint. They say they haven’t figured out who to blame, but they want to know. They said they don’t want the same thing to happen to similar properties.
“We want to make sure that this never happens again to any potential landmarking, but we're very concerned that it happened on this one. That appeal period had not expired before it was demolished. You all have copies of that ordinance and a copy of the wrecking permit which has "historic hold" printed right on the wrecking permit,” Steven Porter, an attorney, said.
