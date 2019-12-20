’It’s a little old man that rides that bike’: Neighbors react to Manslick Road hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a Louisville man is still in critical condition after a hit and run on Manslick Road Thursday.
Police said he was riding a bicycle, and the driver who hit him didn’t stick around.
Cheryl Rogers, who lives on Manslick Road, said Thursday her husband saw groceries thrown across the road, and the bicycle of someone she recognized.
“I just saw the bike,” Rogers said. “It scared me because I know that it’s a little old man that rides that bike.”
LMPD said the driver of a dark four-door passenger vehicle, who did not stay on the scene, hit the cyclist from behind.
Rogers said the situation is devastating because the man hit is loved by his neighbors.
“He’s friendly, really friendly,” she said. “It’s horrible. He should’ve been safe.”
Rogers and her neighbor said that Manslick Road is too dangerous because tragedy has become the norm. She said two sharp turns, leading to where she lives, have become a dangerous combination for drivers and pedestrians.
“There’s been people who’ve died and people who’ve lost body parts,” Cheryl Rogers said. “I’ve seen a lot in 30 years. It’s bad.”
Bill Shumate has been living on Manslick near Star Rest Drive for about 15 years.
“People play with their kids out here,” Shumate said. "I’ve seen some things where kids almost get hit. Sometimes, it’s like drag strips. They just fly through here. I’ve almost gotten hit two or three times myself.”
Some neighbors believe road straightening, speed bumps, and increased police patrols could make the road safer.
