Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

EDUCATOR CHARGED
Well-known Catholic educator charged in cafeteria incident
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An administrator at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis has been charged with a misdemeanor in a dispute with a 14-year-old student in the cafeteria. Bob Tully is in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the field at Roncalli High School is named for him. The Indianapolis Star said students told police that Tully put a choke hold on a student during a dispute over a food mess on Dec. 6. Tully denied choking the teen. He told police that the student was laughing at him. He said he put his hands on the student's shoulder and pushed him down in his seat
BARRICADED GUNMAN
Gunman barricaded in eastern Indiana opens fire on police
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has been injured after a gunman barricaded in a home in eastern Indiana opened fire on police, authorities. Indiana State Police tell WRTV the officer might have been struck by shrapnel at the scene in the town of Lynn. about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio state line. The incident began around 3 p.m. A SWAT team was en route to the scene late Friday afternoon.
APARTMENT SHOOTINGS-ELKHART
Indiana family files negligence lawsuit in mother's death
The children of a woman who was fatally shot by a fellow resident of a northern Indiana apartment complex are suing the apartment’s management company, alleging that it failed to protect their mother from the gunman despite knowing of his “peculiar and abhorrent behavior.” Lawrence Faso shot and killed Gail Shields and her boyfriend Jon Malk on July 31 before killing himself at the Stratford Commons assisted living apartment complex in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend. The Elkhart Truth reports that Tanya Shields and Cory Shields filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Elkhart County court, saying apartment complex manager APT Management didn't protect their 66-year-old mother from Faso.
FATAL FIRE-MUNCIE
Teen girl, grandparents died in house fire near Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Three people who died in a house fire west of Muncie have been identified. Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell said Friday the victims were 17-year-old Irie O’Shea and her grandparents, 71-year-old Daniel Porter and 62-year-old Kimberly Porter. Howell says the preliminary cause of death for each victim is smoke inhalation. The fire at the rural home was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The house was destroyed.
PROPERTY TAXES-ONLINE BREACH
Indiana county urges password changes after online breach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana county's treasurer is warning that a breach of an online portal that allows people to access their property tax bills may have allowed hackers to view users' personal information. Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan says the intruder didn't view any banking or credit card information because a separate company processes that information. But she's recommending that the portal's users change their passwords. County officials learned in November that the provider of the online portal, Master’s Touch, LLC, was hit by a malware attack on Oct. 23. Taxpayers can use the portal to review their property tax statements and assessments.
STEEL LAYOFFS
US Steel to reduce operations near Detroit in 2020
ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. says it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit. The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower. Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse. U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.
NEWTON COUNTY BODY
New charges filed against woman in Newton County slaying
KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — New charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder have been filed against a woman in the slaying of a woman in northwestern Indiana. Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Garth of Delphi wept in court Wednesday when the new charges were filed against her in the March 29 strangulation death of 30-year-old Nicole Bowen of West Lafayette. Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski told the Journal and Courier that new DNA results led to the new charges. He declined to reveal what the DNA results show. Garth previously was charged with assisting a criminal. Her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Garrett Kirts of Lebanon, also is charged with murder.
UNCLAIMED VETERAN-FUNERAL
Hundreds attend funeral for Indiana veteran with no family
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of veterans and other people who never met an 89-year-old Army veteran attended his funeral after central Indiana authorities were unable to track down any of the decorated veteran's relatives. Veterans from as far away as Michigan joined high school students and local residents for Thursday's funeral services for George R. Green, a Korean War veteran from Elwood, Indiana, who died on Dec. 5. The Herald Bulletin reports that Pastor Rodney Ellis of First Missionary Baptist Church said during the services that Green “was a true patriot" who was awarded the Bronze Star medal four times during his wartime service.