Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Critics attack Bevin's pardon of man convicted of child rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is defending his controversial pardon of a man convicted of raping a child. Bevin said in a radio interview that there was no physical evidence of an assault in the case against Micah Schoettle. Schoettle was convicted of rape, sodomy and other sexual crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2018. Rob Sanders, the prosecutor whose office worked the case, says he is investigating the pardon. He called Bevin's pardon “classless” and suggested that Bevin did no research on victims of sexual assault.
DEMOCRATS-HISTORIC FLOOR LEADER
Joni Jenkins is first woman to lead Democrat House caucus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Democrats are making history by selecting state Rep. Joni Jenkins as their top-ranking leader. She is the first woman to serve as the party’s floor leader in the chamber. Jenkins succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader. Jenkins has served as minority whip, a role that will be filled by Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg. In her new job, Jenkins will become the leading voice for Democrats in the Republican-dominated chamber.
REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-KENTUCKY
Kentucky governor: State will continue accepting refugees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has turned down an offer from President Donald Trump's administration to halt refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Kentucky has accepted refugees for more than three decades. Beshear said refugees in several cities have contributed to the workforce and the state's economic development. About half of the states have consented to keep accepting refugees. No states so far have said they plan to stop accepting refugees under Trump's order.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY-RAISES
University of Kentucky to raise starting wages by $2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky is increasing the starting wages for regular employees. The increase of more than two dollars an hour will begin on July 1. University President Eli Capilouto says the increase from $10.40 to $12.50 is “the right thing to do.” It's one of several improvements in benefits for employees announced by Capilouto on Thursday. They include more time off for parental leave for childbirth, adoption or foster care and allowing all new employees to participate in the university's matching retirement savings plan. The starting wage increase will impact about 1,700 employees.
ADOPTED SISTERS
5 sisters officially adopted by Kentucky foster family
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has officially adopted a group of five sisters who they have been fostering since 2016. Eleven-year-old Aubrey and her four younger sisters were officially adopted by Whitney and James Meserve on Tuesday. Aubrey says it's a relief to end up exactly where they wanted. The Meserves adopted another pair of siblings in February. It's unclear what the family has planned for the winter holidays, but Aubrey already got what she wanted this year. She said her wish was that her family wouldn't be split up and that they could grow up together.
SURVIVOR TV SHOW CONTESTANT
Kentucky resident to appear on all-star season of 'Survivor'
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who won the reality TV show “Survivor” last year will put his skills to the test again during it's upcoming season when he returns to compete in an all-star round for $2 million. News outlets report that Nick Wilson of Whitley County was announced Wednesday as one of the cast members of the show’s 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War." Wilson won the 37th season last fall. A CBS news release says that during the new season, former winners from the show's two-decade run will compete for the largest prize in reality TV competition history. Season 40 premieres in February.