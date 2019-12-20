LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Shawnee, 19-year-old named victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager died from injuries sustained in a Thursday night shooting in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.
An LMPD spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police found Christian Gwynn, 19, with at least one gunshot wound in the 4300 block of West Market Street.
Gwynn was brought to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the crime.
No other information was immediately available.
Call 502-574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip with police.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.