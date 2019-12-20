Police: Hookah bar owner shot, killed in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The owner of a hookah bar was shot and killed in Shively, according to Shively police.
The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of South 7th Street Road, at Retta’s Lounge, shortly after midnight, according to Shively Police Department spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
Myers said the owner had removed the suspect, identified as Lance Bowman, 33, from the lounge and was attempting to get him to leave. Police said Bowman started to leave then returned and shot the victim.
A security officer then fired a shot at Bowman and hit him in the ankle.
Bowman ran and was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue. Police said they followed a blood trail to find the weapon Bowman used in the shooting, and then the same blood trail to ultimately find him.
Myers said Bowman’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Police said they have made 13 different runs to this Retta’s Lounge since it opened in July.
Nearby residents said they see people around Retta’s all the time.
“I see them going in at night,” Bridgette Brown said, “but I’ve never heard any problems. Nobody’s ever bothered me.”
Bridgette Brown said regardless, it's a sad day in her community.
“It scared me and it made me sad,” Brown said. “It always makes me sad that there’s not value on life anymore.”
Bowman was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
