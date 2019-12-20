Woman sees kids walking alone on Dixie Hwy, drives them to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday morning pit stop at the Thorntons on Dixie Highway turned into a morning mission for Melissa Greenwell.
“The cashiers were kind of talking about some young kids that weren’t in there,” Greenwell said.
When Greenwell was at the gas pump a few moments later, she saw the children on the shoulder of Dixie Highway, trying to cross several lanes to make it across the road. Greenwell told WAVE 3 News she decided to walk over to the kids and call out to them.
“Hey boys, can you come here for a second?” Greenwell said as she explained their exchange. "And then they just turned around and walked back to me. And that’s when I just said, ‘Where are you all going to?' And they told me they were going to school.”
She said the boys told her they were walking to Frost Academy, which was more than two miles away on Valley Station Road.
The part-time Uber driver then offered to give the kids a ride.
“It was so cold outside, I wasn’t going to let them walk,” Greenwell said. "I said, ‘Do you feel safe with me doing that? And the older boy said, ‘Yeah I think we do.’”
Greenwell said the older boy told her he recognized her Uber sticker on the rear windshield.
“So, they got in. I told them to buckle up and just snapped a quick picture.”
The picture has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and has received mixed reactions.
“I’m a mother also, and my instinct is to do the right thing, and the way I’m wired is to get these kids to school where they were headed,” Greenwell said.
Greenwell told WAVE 3 News she made contact with the boys’ mother and did not call the police.
