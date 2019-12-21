Annual Homeless Persons Memorial showcases harsh reality for the poor during the winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Saturday marks the first official day of winter, which brings about an annual tradition for Wayside Christian Mission. Friday, dozens gathered on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse for the annual Homeless Persons Memorial event.
The names of homeless people who have passed away in the community in 2019 were read aloud.
The event is meant to draw attention to the struggles the homeless face, especially during the winter months.
“If the weather is freezing, it's very easy for people to actually freeze to death,” COO of Wayside Christian Mission Nina Moseley said. “Especially if they've been drinking and maybe mentally ill. They don't really understand that they can actually die in weather like that.”
If you would like to help people in need, local shelters are always looking for volunteers, especially during the busy winter months.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.