Bashford Manor neighborhood murder suspect in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect of a stabbing case leading to the death of a man in the Bashford Manor neighborhood appeared in court Saturday.
Steven D. Probst Jr., 27, has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing on December 5th.
According to police, an LMPD officer was flagged down and alerted to a victim with multiple stab wounds at Huon Drive and Bashford Manor Lane. Investigators saw the victim leaving a home on Huon Drive, which was owned by Probst, about five minutes before being found with injuries.
In court Saturday, the judge set a $50,000 cash bond for Probst. His next court date has not yet been determined.
