Food and toy giveaway at Greater Israel Baptist Church provides joy for the holidays
By Dustin Vogt | December 21, 2019 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 5:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kristy Love Foundation in partnership with Greater Israel Baptist Church made sure that Louisville residents have the food they need and a little Christmas cheer too, hosting a food and toy giveaway on Saturday.

More than 200 bags of food were given to less fortunate families so that they could have a meal for Christmas day. The giveaway also handed out 400 new toys for children, providing at least one present under the tree.

“We were just excited. We know how a toy can make a child feel," Angela Renfro from the Kristy Love Foundation said. "You know what I’m saying? They’ll never forget this day. This special day.”

This was the fourth year for the toy and food giveaway, and the second year partnered with the Greater Israel Baptist Church.

