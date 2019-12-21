‘It’s not acceptable to me’: U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman talks Louisville violence, blames LMPD budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said law enforcement has not found a solution to Louisville’s deadly violence.
Coleman said, as of Friday afternoon, 287 shootings in Louisville have resulted in 93 deaths. That number is significantly higher than the 80 killed in 2018, and it marks the end of what had been a downward trend.
“That's not acceptable, it’s not acceptable to me,” Coleman said, “so there is no spiking of the ball in the end zone. We're not there yet.”
Coleman reported a 67 percent increase in federal gun prosecutions, but the streets of Louisville in 2019 still turned out to be deadlier than the year before.
“We've taken almost 2000 guns off the street this year,” LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad said. “That is not quite what we had taken off last year but it's awfully close. We're going to continue to do that year in and year out. And we're not making a dent.”
Conrad blamed the rise in deadly violence on budget cuts.
“We took a $5,500,000 cut in our budget this year. That’s the police department alone,” Conrad said. “We’re looking to take a similar or another sizeable cut next year. Less resources for law enforcement will lead to increases in crime, and that’s just a reality.”
