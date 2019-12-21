‘It’s really a sickening feeling’: Family of man killed at Louisville Olive Garden reflects on last 10 months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A federal effort to reduce violent crime in Louisville, called Project Guardian, has taken guns and criminals off the streets.
118 people were charged with federal firearm violations this year, but officials say gun violence is still a problem.
There have been nearly 300 shootings in Louisville and 93 homicides.
Behind each loss is a grieving family, like the Muñoz family.
Jose Muñoz, 25, was at an Olive Garden in February with some friends. His family says he tried to break up an altercation at the restaurant when he was shot.
"10 months," Donna Muñoz, Jose Muñoz's sister-in-law, said. "We're still left with a lot of questions."
Muñoz said it's been a hard year since Jose was killed.
"It feels like forever since you've seen him," Muñoz said. "We're already at a year mark? It seems like a week ago I got the phone call."
She said she vividly remembers the phone call that he had been shot, but never expected it to be more than a graze on his arm.
"It's really a sickening feeling," she said. "My heart goes out to all of those families because I can relate."
The holidays have been hard on the family, too.
“With Christmas coming, we usually celebrate the 24th together and at this point, I don’t know if we’re going to do anything,” she said. “We know that Jose would want us together but are we really there yet? It’s not the same.”
LMPD said they have taken almost 2,000 guns off the street this year.
“That does make me feel better,” Muñoz said. “But to me, it’s not just getting the guns off the street. It’s getting the criminals off the street. The guns aren’t the problem, it’s the criminals.”
Muñoz said she does not know what the solution is, but she wants people to think twice before doing taking violent action.
“If people would just take time to think about their actions,” she said. “They’re destroying so many lives, not just the one person you might be angry within that second. They’re destroying many lives.”
Muñoz said Jose's death has affected so many people. Jose has a son who lives in Mexico and still has a lot of questions about his dad.
“This past year for his birthday he told his dad he didn’t want a present he just wanted to see him,” Muñoz recalled. “And we buried him five days before his birthday, so we took him back home to that baby in a casket. Very hard.”
Muñoz told WAVE 3 News the trial should start in a few months, just a few days after the one year of Jose’s death.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.