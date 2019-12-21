Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana wildlife center's staff is mourning the death of an owl that was its longtime winged ambassador. The eastern screech owl named Drew was found dead in mid-December in his enclosure at Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso, where the rehabilitation center's staff say he died of old age. Drew was taken to the center in 2016 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident left him blind in one eye but didn't stop him from being an active animal ambassador and taking more than 20 baby eastern screech owls under his wing for nurturing until they could be released into the wild.