Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

SOUTH BEND POLICE-BODY CAMERAS
South Bend OKs random inspections for body camera footage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A new policy adopted in the wake of a black man's fatal shooting by a white South Bend, Indiana, police officer calls for random inspections of officers' body camera footage and for officers to state a reason before ending a recording. The South Bend Tribune reports that the city's Board of Public Safety approved the new policy on Wednesday. The policy has been under scrutiny since the June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan. The shooting wasn't captured on police video because the officer's dash and body cameras weren’t activated. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor of South Bend.
ADOPTED CHILD ABANDONED
Pair could face new charges in Indiana neglect case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are looking to file four additional charges against an Indiana couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter. According to the Journal and Carrier, Michael and Kristine were charged in September with two counts of neglect of a dependent, and now possibly face six to 20 years in prison if convicted. If the prosecutors' proposed new charges are allowed, the felony will move to a Class B felony. Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyers is set to hear arguments on Dec. 27.
OWL AMBASSADOR DIES
Wildlife center mourns owl that was its winged ambassador
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana wildlife center's staff is mourning the death of an owl that was its longtime winged ambassador. The eastern screech owl named Drew was found dead in mid-December in his enclosure at Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso, where the rehabilitation center's staff say he died of old age. Drew was taken to the center in 2016 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident left him blind in one eye but didn't stop him from being an active animal ambassador and taking more than 20 baby eastern screech owls under his wing for nurturing until they could be released into the wild.
EDUCATOR CHARGED
Well-known Catholic educator charged in cafeteria incident
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An administrator at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis has been charged with a misdemeanor in a dispute with a 14-year-old student in the cafeteria. Bob Tully is in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the field at Roncalli High School is named for him. The Indianapolis Star said students told police that Tully put a choke hold on a student during a dispute over a food mess on Dec. 6. Tully denied choking the teen. He told police that the student was laughing at him. He said he put his hands on the student's shoulder and pushed him down in his seat
AP-US-GARFIELD-COMICS-AUCTION
30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction
DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the comic strips in August. The auction house says at least a couple of strips featuring the cat with a sardonic sense of humor are expected to become available weekly. Davis says it's a way to get the strips out where people can enjoy them. The comic strips are from when “Garfield” started in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing them on a tablet instead of paper.
BARRICADED GUNMAN
Standoff with gunman in eastern Indiana ends hours later
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — A police officer was injured during a standoff with a man who fired a gun from inside a home in eastern Indiana's Randolph County. State police say the officer was hit by debris from a round fired at him, but the injury was considered minor. The standoff began around 3 p.m. in Lynn, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio border. Police said it ended around 9 p.m. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital.
CALIFORNIA-DEBATE-WINE CAVE
Buttigieg backers defend 'wine cave' fundraiser
RUTHERFORD, Calif. (AP) — The California winemakers who hosted a dinner at a “wine cave” for Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg are defending the fundraising event. Buttigieg's political rivals used the fundraiser to criticize the South Bend, Indiana, mayor for soliciting campaign contributions from wealthy donors at Thursday's Democratic presidential debate. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren described a lavish Buttigieg fundraiser featuring $900 bottles of wine and crystal chandeliers. But the owners of the Hall Rutherford winery in Napa Valley say their most expensive standard-size bottle of wine costs $350 and wasn't served at the fundraiser. They take issue with how their wine cave has been portrayed.
APARTMENT SHOOTINGS-ELKHART
Indiana family files negligence lawsuit in mother's death
The children of a woman who was fatally shot by a fellow resident of a northern Indiana apartment complex are suing the apartment’s management company, alleging that it failed to protect their mother from the gunman despite knowing of his “peculiar and abhorrent behavior.” Lawrence Faso shot and killed Gail Shields and her boyfriend Jon Malk on July 31 before killing himself at the Stratford Commons assisted living apartment complex in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend. The Elkhart Truth reports that Tanya Shields and Cory Shields filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Elkhart County court, saying apartment complex manager APT Management didn't protect their 66-year-old mother from Faso.