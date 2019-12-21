Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky is increasing the starting wages for regular employees. The increase of more than two dollars an hour will begin on July 1. University President Eli Capilouto says the increase from $10.40 to $12.50 is “the right thing to do.” It's one of several improvements in benefits for employees announced by Capilouto on Thursday. They include more time off for parental leave for childbirth, adoption or foster care and allowing all new employees to participate in the university's matching retirement savings plan. The starting wage increase will impact about 1,700 employees.