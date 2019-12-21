Malibu Jack’s opens on Hurstbourne Pkwy, largest indoor theme park in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Just in time for winter break, Malibu Jack’s has reopened in a new, bigger location on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.
It’s in the former Walmart just south of Interstate 64.
The new location is nearly twice as big as the old Malibu Jack’s, which has allowed its team to add a roller coaster, carnival rides, and 18 bowling lanes.
“A lot of people thought we were just a kids’ location,” Malibu Jack’s Vice President Steve Hatton said. “But we have so much to do for every age group, and we felt like Louisville needed so much more that we could offer, you know. Some rides that the teenagers would like and bowling that everybody likes.”
Some elements like a Himalaya ride and the bowling lanes are not quite ready yet, but the arcade, go-karts, laser tag, and mini-golf got some good use at its grand opening on Friday.
Malibu Jack’s also plans to open a sports bar in February.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.