Man accused of killing hookah bar owner in Shively appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a hookah bar in Shively early Friday morning appeared in court Saturday.
Lance Bowman, 33, has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Shively Police, the shooting happened after midnight at Retta’s Lounge in the 2700 block of South 7th Street Road. The owner of the lounge, identified by friends as 27-year-old James Mentee, asked Bowman to leave the lounge. Bowman started to leave, then returned and shot the owner.
A security officer fired at Bowman, hitting him in the ankle. Police apprehended Bowman and transported him to the hospital. He has since been released and in jail.
In court Saturday, a judge set Bowman’s bond at $100,000. His next court date will be on December 30.
