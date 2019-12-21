More bus stop seats from the old Cardinal Stadium installed in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The memory of the old Cardinal Stadium in Louisville is being kept alive.
Friday, several additional sets of stadium seats were installed at bus stops throughout the Highlands.
The seats are being added to TARC stops along Bardstown Road and Barret Avenue.
Councilman Brandon Coan started on the project in September shortly after the old Cardinal Stadium was demolished.
Coan says it’s a practical and colorful way to enhance public transportation.
